



Following this announcement, the direct integration will enable Capital One UK to benefit from Compare the Market’s new money decisioning platform, as well as access its large customer base and enable optimised, secure, and efficient lending decisions on behalf of its clients. In return, Compare the Market is currently available to provide its users with a wider range of credit cards with more personalised deals.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Compare the Market x Capital One UK partnership

The incorporation is set to include multiple Capital One UK products, which will enable the launch of its associated partner brands, Post Office and Ocean, in the near future. These new cards are expected to allow Compare the Market clients to efficiently compare a wider range of credit cards and find the right solutions depending on their financial circumstances and needs.

At the same time, the collaboration with Capital One UK will also allow Compare the Market to offer more exclusive offers to its clients and users, as well as its partners and businesses. The firm has accelerated its growth in the cards and loans market since the beginning of 2024, diversifying its product offerings and delivering users more ways to save with its lending calculator and lending price comparison tools. Furthermore, Compare the Market is currently focused on increasing the choice of optimised money deals from a range of trusted providers in order to enable customers to make improved financial decisions.