Company selects Anytime Collect for automated QuickBooks AR Management

Anytime Collect is integrated with the companys QuickBooks system and used in two separate divisions of their company to streamline the entire accounts receivable management process through automated customer communications, prioritized collector activities, dispute management tools, and others.

Anytime Collect, an accounts receivable management software by e2b teknologies, automates and tracks customer communications, prioritizes collector activities, enables online customer payments and built-in cash forecasting and dispute management tools. e2b teknologies, publishers of Anytime Collect accounts receivable management software, is a Microsoft Managed Partner providing cloud-based business software applications and business services to businesses around the world. Anytime Collect is a Silver Certified Solution available to QuickBooks users worldwide in the QuickBooks Marketplace.

In recent news, e2b teknologies has unveiled that a multi-company conglomerate located in the Caribbean has selected Anytime Collect for integration with their QuickBooks accounting software to be used in a number of companies throughout the corporation.