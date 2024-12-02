Commonwealth Credit Union, Jack Henry expand partnership for commercial lending

Commonwealth Credit Union has 15 branches and serves more than 100,000 members across Kentucky, US. The credit union needed a digital commercial lending platform to support its expanding portfolio. Because Commonwealth Credit Union already partners with Jack Henry for its core, it was confident in the company’s ability to deliver a solution backed by strong customer service, according to the official press release. Jack Henry is a technology provider of solutions primarily for the financial services industry.

The suite will provide Commonwealth Credit Union with fully digital loan origination, decisioning, and portfolio management workflows that will enable the institution to save time, reduce paper, and boost productivity throughout the lending process. The platform centralizes previously siloed data, delivering greater transparency into individual borrower relationships and the overall portfolio. The credit union expects this visibility, along with the platform’s sophisticated cashflow analysis, to help it make faster, stronger business decisions.