Commonwealth Bank and Quantium launch CommBank iQ

Named CommBank iQ, the joint venture will provide data insights to help institutional clients deliver better products and services for their customers and stakeholders. It will also create a suite of data-driven products to support and, where possible, automate decision-making to help institutions move from insight to action faster.

Commbank iQ will offer a range of flexible solutions from insights reports to decision support tools and AI decision engines that use de-identified data to automate decision-making, helping institutions act and deliver change based on customer insights.

Quantium will also be contributing with its big data tech stack which incorporates a proprietary blend of technologies and an algorithm library. All transaction data handled by Commbank iQ will be aggregated and fully de-identified using best practice techniques. The new business will begin trading in the second half of 2021.