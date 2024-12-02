Commercial Bank unveils service to enable digital remittance for employees

Through the service, a company processing their worker payroll payments with Commercial Bank can support money transfer for their staff and paycard holders.

The service is being offered via a web-based smart form. This is said to lower errors in funds transfer request submission.

The bank also rolled out the CB Household Worker PayCard intended to manage the salaries and remittance of household workers.

One can apply for the offering through the mobile banking app of Commercial Bank.

The offering can be used to credit salary on a monthly basis and transfer money on behalf of the domestic worker to their beneficiaries staying overseas through the bank’s digital 60 Second Remittance solution.