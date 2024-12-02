Commercial Bank of Qatar introduces contactless transactions

The platforms aim to address the needs of small businesses CB Paylink for Merchants is one of Commercial Bank’s new products dedicated to bringing merchants closer to their customers. The platform is created for businesses and retailers of all sizes. Merchants who use Commercial Bank for their finances can register and download the CB Pay for Merchants app on both iOS and Android.

Through CB Paylink Merchant app, merchants can accept payments from credit and debit card customers, who use Commercial Bank and those who don’t. Customers can pay contact-less as they use their CB Mobile App or a link sent via SMS by the merchant. Non-Commercial Bank customers have the option to pay using their debit or credit card from a different bank if they follow the link on the SMS as sent by the merchant.

CB Virtual Point Of Sale (VPOS) for Merchants is a mobile platform that solves a merchant’s transaction concerns without having to purchase or involve an additional payment device/hardware. This application transforms an Android mobile phone into a POS (Point Of Sale) terminal which allows contactless card payments.

Commercial Bank aims to help transition cash-dominant businesses such as small merchants, registered home businesses, small micro-merchants, grocery shops, coffee shops, and the like into establishments that can accept cards through their mobile phones.