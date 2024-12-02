Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS for its treasury operations





TCS BaNCS for Treasury will help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities. This front-to-back, cross-asset solution will enable the bank to lay a foundation for digitisation and expand its customer base.

The integrated solution offers comprehensive straight-through processing, and automated confirmation, settlement, clearing, collateral management, and dispute resolution along with integrated accounting. It rests on a digital core and comes with standardised and APIs that can integrate with the existing IT landscape of CBK.