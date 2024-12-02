Commercial Bank of Kuwait partners with Network International

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of Al-Tijari. The bank will leverage Network’s innovative technology and expertise in end-to-end issuer processing capabilities, including fraud detection and prevention, tokenization, cardholder self-serve application, advanced authentication, and instant issuance, among other services, to offer its customers progressive and innovative digital experiences.











Officials from Al-Tijari emphasised the bank’s history of banking innovation and excellence, aligning with international standards. The collaboration with Network International enhances its industry leadership, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to customers. The partnership aims to leverage Network's global expertise for advanced Card Payment solutions, ensuring agile, secure, and innovative services that surpass customer expectations.

Also commenting on this partnership, executives from Network International said they are happy to partner with Al-Tijari, a prominent player in Kuwait’s banking sector. Their collaboration is aimed at delivering innovative digital payment solutions to Al-Tijari’s growing customer base. As a preferred partner for several diverse financial institutions in the MEA region, they are excited to contribute their proven expertise in digital payment solutions to this dynamic partnership. The Kuwaiti market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by unprecedented digital payment adoption. They are committed to supporting this growth and eagerly anticipate their role in Al-Tijari’s journey towards digital excellence.

Network International's local and regional expertise in digital payments and financial inclusion aligns with Al-Tijari’s vision. This partnership represents a substantial advancement in Kuwait's digital banking sector and affirms the shared dedication of both institutions to providing innovative financial services in the region.





Previous news from Commercial Bank of Kuwait

In 2021, The Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has chosen TCS BaNCS for Treasury to enhance risk management, broaden asset class coverage, and facilitate future growth. TCS BaNCS for Treasury enables CBK to diversify its treasury products, integrate trading platforms, manage real-time cash and positions, and provide robust accounting and reporting.

This integrated, cross-asset solution supports digitisation, laying the groundwork for expanded customer services. The system includes straight-through processing, automated confirmation, settlement, clearing, collateral management, and dispute resolution, with standardised APIs for seamless integration into CBK's existing IT infrastructure.





What does Network International do?

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 150,000+ merchants.