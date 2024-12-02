Commercial Bank of Dubai, Infinios to support fintechs in UAE

Under the partnership, CBD, a bank in the UAE, will join hands with Infinios, a licensed and regulated card processor and payment services provider that offers digital banking and payment technology solutions, to help fintech and digital commerce businesses and drive the take-up of embedded financial services in the UAE to achieve the financial inclusion objectives of the UAE.

The partnership, which aligns with CBD’s focus on innovation and commitment to provide innovative digital financial services to the UAE market, will aid Infinios to expand its banking-as-a-service solution (BaaS) to include domestic payment services in the UAE.

Infinios’ BaaS offering couples the company’s Infinite Financial Solutions technology platform with its own regulatory licenses and payment network relationships, and with regulated financial services provided by its network of banking partners in MENA, European Union, United Kingdom and United States of America.

It provides access to comprehensive digital banking and payments technologies via simple to integrate APIs that enable its customers to build feature rich customer financial services experiences and then scale their products internationally.