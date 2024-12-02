Commercial Bank of Ceylon to accept digital signatures using LankaSign





The bank recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LankaClear as the first step towards embracing digital signatures.

In the first phase of this development, the bank will encourage its corporate customers to submit their online banking applications signed digitally. Acceptance of digital signatures will be extended to other banking related documents shortly.

LankaSign has helped in automating documentation work which was previously done manually. It also introduced the facility of issuing digital certificates in real-time for digitally signed and authenticated electronic documents for mobile-based payment applications.