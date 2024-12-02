Commercial Bank launches CB Household Worker PayCard for online transactions





The bank has introduced the ‘CB Household Worker PayCard’ to help household workers manage their salaries and remittance payments to friends and family members. The new service has been introduced after the launch of the ‘CB Smart Payroll’.

The CB Household Worker PayCard could potentially play a role towards enabling financial inclusion and assisting customers in moving from cash to digital payments.

People can apply online to obtain the worker pay card. This can be done through the company’s mobile banking app.

The Household PayCard allows local employees to make cash withdrawals from ATMs and conduct cashless transactions.