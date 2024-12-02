CommciseBuy supports payment processes for BNP Paribas

Commcise provides a complete multi-broker, multi-asset, integrated Commission Sharing Agreement (CSA) and Share-of-Wallet hosted service, as well as consultancy to ensure a smooth transition to the new solution that runs across BNPP IP’s offices in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Managing commissions involves juggling spreadsheets, manual trade reconciliations and payment processes. Many companies continue to operate manually intensive processes but, with the increased regulation and transparency requirements, they find this process difficult to scale and monitor with any confidence. This need for automation and transparency, operating within an audited framework, was the principal driver for BNPP IP moving to the Commcise platform.

The project migrated historic voting data and established desk-level CSA balances allowing more granular management by the Fund Managers and the CSA team. BNPP IP also benefits from a single integrated process for consistent broker voting, research evaluation (with integrated service history / consumption data being made available to each voter) and research budgeting across all fund management and trading desks, on a global basis.