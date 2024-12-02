



By entering a five-year strategic collaboration, AWS continues its position as CommBank’s preferred cloud provider, with the agreement marking the next step in the bank’s technology path to optimise its services and better serve its customers. Additionally, the move aims to support the advancement of AI adoption and assist in the deployment of new customer services more effectively and securely.











Moreover, rearchitecting a substantial portion of its workloads onto AWS and leveraging cloud-native designs is set to allow CommBank to further simplify its technology environment, in turn helping it accelerate AI implementation. The partnership between AWS and CommBank represented a significant part of the creation of the CommBiz GenAI-enabled messaging service, developed to augment banking for Business Banking customers. By utilising the bank’s Development Operations (DevOps) Hosting platform and the Group Generative.AI Platform and Guardrails Service, the solution could be launched more efficiently, more specifically in six weeks, according to CommBank.

At the same time, the expanded agreement between AWS and CommBank underlines the latter’s commitment to using the capabilities of its engineers, recognising that constant investment in their skills is important to maintaining the bank’s position in the industry and allowing it to offer experiences that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of customers.





