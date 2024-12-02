Comertbank partners with Salt Edge for PSD2 compliance in Moldova

As per the announcement, Salt Edge is dedicated to helping these institutions achieve full PSD2 compliance as quickly as possible.





Moldova is advancing towards a more inclusive and transparent financial environment by adopting Open Banking rules. These regulatory and technological developments are aimed at helping the country move closer to establishing a competitive, accessible, and innovative digital financial ecosystem.





The National Bank of Moldova (NBM) is integrating the European PSD2 directive into the country's legal framework. It oversees the adherence of financial institutions to open banking requirements while maintaining a balance between encouraging innovation and safeguarding customer interests.

As part of its mission to enhance its online services, Comertbank has partnered with Salt Edge to adopt a PSD2-compliant solution. This collaboration will allow the bank to offer both existing and potential customers an improved experience with its banking products and services.





The bank remains focused on providing innovative and secure banking solutions that meet customer expectations, aligning with the shift from traditional to Open Banking. This transition will bring Moldova's payment services in line with EU standards.





Officials from Comertbank emphasised that Salt Edge's Open Banking Compliance Solution will help the bank meet PSD2 requirements and offer customers a seamless Open Banking experience, complete with detailed financial transaction dashboards accessible through regulated apps of their choice.





About Comertbank

Comertbank provides a full range of banking and financial services in the Republic of Moldova. The bank’s mission is to be a trusted financial partner for its customers, offering innovative solutions and high-quality services that meet their financial needs and facilitate the achievement of their personal and business goals.





About Salt Edge

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and Open Banking solutions for every business. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements. ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs the highest international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers.