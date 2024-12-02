Comdata launches tool for same-day shipper payments for trucking fleets

The programme also helps fleets improve cash flow and scale their businesses by providing a seamless way to access shipper payments directly on their Comdata fuel card. By simplifying the approval process and streamlining access to capital, carriers can get paid within 24 hours of delivery instead of waiting the standard 30 days for payment transactions to process.

Comdata QuickPay enables fleet owners to begin factoring invoices to Crestmark upon delivery at one of the lowest factoring rate fees in the industry. By minimizing the payment window to same or next day payment, fleets can increase business cash flow and eliminate the burdensome process of collections.