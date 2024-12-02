Comdata launches digital payment card for fleets and drivers

A provider of fleet management and B2B payment solutions, Comdata claims to be the largest fuel card provider and second largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America.

The Virtual Comchek is the next step in the digital evolution of the legacy paper Comchek, first launched in 1972 as an new way for drivers to make on-demand payments on behalf of the fleet.

With Virtual Comchek, instead of using a paper Comchek “draft” to facilitate payment, fleets will send an instant digital payment card that drivers can access on their mobile phone.

The Virtual Comchek is accepted by over 100,000 merchants across the US for on-demand expenses like vehicle repair, roadside assistance, vehicle parts, wholesale equipment, and warehouse expenses.