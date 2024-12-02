



After initiating a strategic digitalisation program to develop and provide optimised products in 2021, DSK Bank intends to continue to prioritise implementing measures that work towards improving the customer experience and overall digital advancement in banking. The collaboration with Comarch aims to further support the bank’s objectives, assisting it in achieving its digitalisation goals. At the time of the announcement, Comarch and DSK Bank mentioned that further plans included in the cooperation are set to be revealed in the upcoming period.











More solutions and capabilities from Comarch

Currently, Comarch focuses its efforts on delivering several solutions that aim to meet the needs and requirements of the financial industry. The company offers an Open Platform that allows clients to develop a complex digital finance ecosystem of products and services, as well as other tools, including corporate banking, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) banking, wealth management, cloud factoring, trade finance, loan origination, asset management, custody, and loyalty for banking, among others.



Moreover, Comarch prioritises information security and cybersecurity software, with the firm intending to ensure the safety of data and the mitigation of fraudulent activities. The company’s cybersecurity software was developed to fit the needs of several industries, including finance, banking, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, SMEs, and loyalty management.