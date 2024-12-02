Comarch join forces with TrustWeaver to make e-invoices borderless

In many parts of the world (e.g. European Union, Brazil) governments strongly encourage companies to go paperless with their invoices to business and government customers. There are two major obstacles hindering adoption of e-invoicing. The first is related to technology, the second is legal. Comarch and TrustWeaver have teamed up to address both issues.

Thanks to the partnership agreement the companies signed recently, the Electronic Data Interchange solutions provided by Comarch are based on legal knowledge and technical solutions of TrustWeaver’s multinational team of experts.

Comarch EDI is a B2B platform, which provides automation of data processing throughout the supply chain: from the procurement process, through the logistics, to invoicing and payment processing.

TrustWeaver provides cloud-based compliance service for electronic invoicing and other legally critical documents for more than 50 countries. TrustWeaver’s blend of legal and technical components allows organisations to execute their ERP, workflow, archiving and B2B consolidation strategies with respect for the multiple national and sectoral laws governing such transactions as well as their long-term retention and auditability. In business since 2001, TrustWeaver is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.