Comarch introduces cross-sector AI platform

The Polish company will run the AI-powered solution on the cloud, omitting risks by spotting system anomalies, streamlining regulatory compliance management, creating insights out of customer data and automating menial processes. The product, called Artificial Intelligence Management (AIM), says it’s a configurable, out-of-the-box solution, which helps airlines, retailers, and other AI-using companies, as well as financial institutions (FIs).

Now employing a team of 6,000, 85% of which are engineers, Cormach’s focus has consistently been on technology. Founded in 1993 in Kraków, the company now works with BP, Heathrow Airport, T-Mobile, Allianz, Santander, CitiFinancial and ING Insurance.