Colombia: DIAN qualified 43 suppliers for einvoicing

Some steps were taken in this matter as DIAN, Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales (National Tax and Customs Authority) has set in motion a pilot plan to prove the technical and functional conditions of interoperability between electronic invoicing solutions and the control system adopted by this entity.

It has also qualified 43 suppliers towards offering their services of issuance and reception of electronic invoices by means of a software that companies can use to pay for this service.