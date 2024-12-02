The collaboration marks a significant step in the field of digital wealth management, offering Colbr users a more comprehensive and transparent experience.











A more in-depth view in financial portfolios

By integrating innovative data aggregation solutions from Powens, Colbr now gives users the ability to track their entire financial savings by analysing performance and managing fee levels and several additional key aspects of wealth management in real time. Colbr users will now benefit from an intuitive interface, making it a valuable tool among high-income Millennials.

Colbr officials affirmed their primary focus on delivering investment solutions that are customised to individual profiles. Drawing upon their extensive expertise in asset management, they provide clients with the necessary tools to accomplish their financial objectives. Through their partnership with Powens, Colbr ensures that all members, regardless of their investor status, can access real-time financial tracking. This enables them to make well-informed decisions regarding their finances.

Speaking on the partnership, representatives from Powens said they are happy to contribute to the development of Colbr, a company that has taken a unique position in the fintech field by targeting high-income Millennials. By collaborating with Colbr, they contribute to creating an interface that meets the expectations of this population group and gives them the tools necessary to manage their finances effectively.





Using data to augment financial decisions

As part of the collaboration, Powens utilizes its Wealth data aggregation solution, offering comprehensive information on savings, credits, and user investments. In 2022 alone, Powens successfully registered over 8 million synchronized accounts, out of which 3 million were directly linked to its solution. These connected Wealth accounts encompass a variety of types, including 54.2% savings accounts, 9.3% life insurance, and 8.6% loans.

By offering solutions tailored to the specific needs of Millennials, the collaboration between Colbr and Powens taps into emerging high-level investors since their generation will represent 15% of millionaires by 2026 and over 50% by 2036.

