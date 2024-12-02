Coinpanion partners with Bankhaus von der Heydt for crypto trading

The partnership is intended to ensure regulatory requirements for the launch of Coinpanion in Germany and to accelerate further expansion into Europe. Bankhaus von der Heydt offers a range of services including traditional and digital asset banking, securitisation, and fund services. The bank will take on the role of custodian in the cooperation, who stores the euro and crypto deposits of investors and ensures the payouts to Coinpanion customers. In addition, von der Heydt acts as a commission agent for cryptocurrency trading. According to a Von der Heydt representative, regulatory requirements and a high level of complexity often make market entry into digital assets difficult, which the bank aims to change.

The crypto startup Coinpanion aims to facilitate entry into crypto investments for banks and their customers. Coinpanion provides customers with a range of different crypto portfolios from different categories and risk classes. The startup’s customers are supported throughout the process, for example with market entry support, ongoing optimisation of crypto investments, and automated tax reports. Users can choose from different portfolios such as NFTs, the metaverse, and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the fintech provides automated savings plans and free tax reports for the portfolios provided.