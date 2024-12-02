Coingrig integrates Nordigen's Open Banking platform





Coingrig is a digital wallet that allows the users to manage all their personal finance and assets in one place. From crypto to traditional banking, the wallet provides functions for users to securely access their cryptocurrency and bank account balances but also track their stock market, ETFs, or commodities holdings.

Through their wallets, users can purchase and sell cryptocurrency at low fees, have access to over a million trade tokens across multiple blockchains, connect their centralised exchanges holdings and a unified swap feature that is integrated with various decentralised exchanges. The wallet is secure, non-custodial and the user can access it without making an account.

The Nordigen integration allows Coingrig users to connect to bank accounts and view aggregated banking data in their Coingrig digital wallet. Using Open Banking to bring financial information in one place, the integration supports Coingrig by reducing the hassle associated with financial data being dispersed in multiple locations, as well as giving the user increased control and overview over their personal finances.