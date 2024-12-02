Coinbax has joined the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network (FIN) to access the company’s technical resources and integrate with its core banking platforms.

The FIN was created to make sure that Jack Henry’s customers can deploy third-party products conveniently. The network offers fintechs direct access to the company’s technical resources and test systems, taking the customer out of the middle. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech’s product.

FIN offers Coinbax new capabilities

As per the agreement, Coinbax will integrate with SilverLake through jXchange and Symitar via SymXchange. These are services-based programming interfaces that allow third-party fintechs and FIs to access core data and business rules securely. The integrations keep data integrity by managing access through a service layer that supervises all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

The stablecoin payments platform offers programmable escrow infrastructure, allowing users to deliver stablecoin payment capabilities with built-in compliance controls and automated settlement. Through its FIN membership, Jack Henry customers have access to a platform designed for institutional requirements that allows banks and credit unions to test digital asset payment rails without compromising their already existing compliance and operational flows.

The initiative allows for real-time visibility into transaction status, programmable release conditions, and simple reconciliation with core banking systems. The FIN aims to offer fintechs direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems, hoping to cater to their needs and demands in an ever-evolving market.

Coinbax believes that financial institutions aim to meet their customers’ needs and demands regarding payments, but they need to leverage solutions built for how banks operate in reality. Being a part of FIN is the first step to this goal, allowing the company to utilise the core systems Jack Henry customers already trust. The two companies have a shared commitment to their customers and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry and its laws, offering responsible and convenient solutions.