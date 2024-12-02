The cash-and-stock purchase follows a push by crypto firms to widen their investor base while catering to retail traders who are becoming more prevalent and modern, offering Coinbase a way to further expand into the US, Asia, and Europe.











Benefits of the acquisition

The deal enables Coinbase to provide crypto options to its global clients. Commonly used for hedging, these options offer stability since demand tends to remain strong during market volatility. The company already allows its customers to trade crypto futures.

Coinbase’s shares jumped 5.7% after the deal, following a drop in value by 21% in 2025. The deal consists of 11 million shares of the company’s Class A common stock, as well as USD 700 million in cash. Coinbase reached a record market share in its consumer and international derivatives volume in the last quarter.

If the US legalises crypto options trading and perpetuals trading domestically, Coinbase is ready to offer these services to US clients, bringing significant revenue upside. Additionally, the acquisition coincides with US President Donald Trump’s approval for digital assets and his mission to establish America as the global centre of crypto operations.





More deals in the crypto market

As the new US administration is expected to loosen regulations and boost investments in the sector, several crypto-related companies have plans to increase their user base, including Ripple, which bought Hidden Road, a multi-asset prime broker, for USD 1.25 billion, and Kraken, which acquired NinjaTrader for USD 1.5 billion in Q1 2025.

On the same note, Stripe re-entered the crypto space with the acquisition of Bridge, valued at USD 1.1 billion, intending to scale the capabilities of digital dollars and provide them to businesses worldwide. These deals were among the largest ones recorded within the cryptocurrency sector, underscoring the growing strategic importance of crypto-related assets.