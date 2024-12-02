Coinbase secures VASP registration in the United Kingdom

This move will allow the company to offer both cryptocurrency and fiat-related services in the country. The UK is Coinbase’s largest international market, and this approval adds to its regulatory permissions globally.

According to the official press release, with this registration, Coinbase becomes one of the largest digital asset firms operating under UK regulatory oversight. The UK government and the FCA have been developing regulatory frameworks for the cryptocurrency sector, aligning with broader global trends in digital asset regulation. Several governments have been moving toward clearer policies on cryptocurrency, recognising its role in financial markets and digital innovation.

UK market expansion

Coinbase views the approval as a key step in strengthening its presence in the UK and advancing its expansion strategy. The company has stated that its goal is to increase cryptocurrency adoption while ensuring compliance and asset security for customers. According to Coinbase, wider use of digital assets could contribute to economic growth, and the UK market presents opportunities in this area.

This development is part of Coinbase’s broader international strategy, which involves working with regulators across multiple jurisdictions. The company has expressed its intention to collaborate with policymakers to support technological innovation and regulatory clarity in the sector.

Coinbase has also pointed to the growing role of stablecoins and other blockchain-based financial tools in traditional finance. The company noted that these technologies are being explored for their potential to enhance payments and financial services. Coinbase acknowledged the UK government’s interest in supporting fintech growth and innovation as part of its broader economic strategy.