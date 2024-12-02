This partnership, initially launched in November 2022, now includes a carbon management solution integrated into Tandem’s app, allowing users to track, understand, and reduce their carbon footprint through their banking activities.

Tandem’s Green Gap Index highlights that although consumers are eager to make greener choices, a lack of understanding about their environmental impact remains a significant obstacle. Cogo’s research similarly shows that 75% of banking customers want to know the environmental effects of their spending, and 62% want banks to help them reduce it. With this new integration, Tandem hopes to address this gap.





How will it work?

The new functionality will first be piloted with a small group of customers before being made available to a wider audience in 2024. In addition, the app will be open to non-Tandem customers in the UK, offering simplified access to Cogo’s carbon-tracking tools, making it easier for individuals to engage with sustainability-focused financial services.





Cogo currently partners with 17 banks globally, aiming to double that number within the next year. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised over USD 14 million in funding and operates in 12 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Canada.

Tandem Bank, founded in 2014, is committed to helping individuals adopt lower-carbon lifestyles. The bank offers products such as green home improvement loans and energy-efficient mortgages, aligning its services with its environmental mission. Headquartered in the North West of England, Tandem employs over 500 staff and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).