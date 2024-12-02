Cogo and Personetics join forces



According to the official press release, banks using Personetics’ digital banking solutions will be able to offer customers the ability to measure their carbon emissions and understand their carbon footprint based on spending habits.





By leveraging a combination of categorisation tooling, transaction enrichment, and a ‘nudge’ engine, customers will receive easy guidance on reducing their impact with lending and sustainable solutions to help them complete their personally recommended climate actions.





Furthermore, both companies state that they believe that understanding the climate impact of your spending is shifting from being ‘good to know’ to something that customers demand and unlocks commercial opportunities.











How it works

Under this partnership, customers can measure their carbon footprint based on spending habits directly within their banking apps. Cogo's personalised recommendations on reducing environmental impact – including suggestions for sustainable lending and solutions – are all delivered through this digital experience.







The Cogo Personal and Business Carbon Manager solutions calculate carbon footprints for both individuals and businesses and can provide personalised recommendations on ways to lower their carbon footprints. Customers can also share their progress, which can help businesses attract and retain customers and meet supply chain regulations in certain markets.





Personetics’ AI-powered platform helps banks unlock potential of their customer data. Personetics helps banks deliver hyper-personalised insights and recommendations that enhance customers' financial wellness and encourage smarter financial decision-making. As per the press release, this data foundation is essential for Cogo to smoothly integrate its carbon footprint calculations