US-based professional services company Cognizant has announced a five-year partnership with Temenos to develop and promote the Temenos Country Model Bank in Australia.

Temenos Country Model Bank is an extension of its core banking platform, aiming to accelerate go-live for financial institutions by providing pre-configured, regionalised banking features that reduce cost and risk.

Australian financial institutions face increasing regulatory complexities and legacy system inefficiencies that limit agility. By using Temenos’s cloud-native banking solutions and Cognizant’s implementation and market expertise, the Temenos Country Model Bank provides pre-configured frameworks designed to accelerate modernisation while reducing costs and operational friction. Cognizant aims to further develop the regionalised functionality of the Country Model Bank, tailoring the core banking platform to meet the needs of Australian financial institutions.

Key aspects of the partnership

Cloud-native banking modernisation – cloud migration built to optimise security, scalability, and performance for Australian banks. Near-seamless platform updates reduce downtime and improve banking reliability;

Comprehensive Temenos Software Delivery – Cognizant delivers end-to-end implementations, providing consulting, integration, updates, maintenance, and support. Using its expertise across Temenos Core, Digital, Payments, Financial Crime Management, and Wealth Management solutions, Cognizant aims to drive efficient transformation;

Market-ready core banking solutions – pre-configured framework helps support banks to meet Australian financial industry requirements, reducing complexity. Cost-effective, optimised banking modernisation solutions help minimise operational burdens while improving financial accuracy.

