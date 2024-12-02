The partnership will see Coeo Inkasso adopt Neonomics’ Nello Pay, an Open Banking-powered system that allows individuals to settle outstanding debts directly from their bank accounts, removing the need for credit cards or manual data entry.

Open Banking expands in debt collection

With a presence across eight European countries and handling over six million claims, Coeo Inkasso is bringing its AI-driven approach to the Norwegian market. The company specialises in debt recovery with a focus on efficiency and transparency. By integrating Nello Pay, customers will have access to instant and secure transactions, minimising the likelihood of errors and improving payment compliance.

A representative from Coeo Inkasso stated that entering a new market requires the adoption of innovative solutions, with ease of payment being a primary concern. The official added that by leveraging Nello Pay, the company aims to simplify the debt resolution process, providing a secure and automated payment method.

Neonomics’ officials highlighted the advantages of open banking in debt collection, noting that such technology delivers immediate benefits for both businesses and consumers. They expressed enthusiasm about working with Coeo Inkasso to streamline payments, particularly as Open Banking adoption continues to grow in Norway.





What else has Neonomics been up to?

In February 2025, Neonomics announced a partnership with FundingPartner, aiming to optimise real estate payments for customers by using Open Banking.

Following this announcement, with Neonomics’ Open Banking solutions, FundingPartner investors gained the ability to make faster and more secure payments directly from their bank accounts without leaving the platform. The collaboration also aimed to simplify investment payments through the use of bank connections across the regions of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.