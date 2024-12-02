Coeo and Fabit cooperate on financial knowledge offer

Fabit is an app for improving financial habits. In a first step, Coeo wants to integrate Fabit's offers into its electronic communication. Fabit's services include imparting financial knowledge as well as help with dealing with money and with personal budget planning. Consumers should receive long-term support in improving their own financial habits.

The debt collection company Coeo hopes that the company's communication effort will be reduced when consumers learn more about controlling their finances. According to a Coeo representative, consumers generally know very little about how debt collection works, which should change thanks to more transparency and cooperation with Fabit.