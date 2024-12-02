Codebase Technologies joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect





Codebase Technologies is a provider of disruptive fintech solutions for Islamic and conventional banks, lenders, fintechs, payment companies, and everyone in between.

With Visa Fintech Partner Connect, Codebase’s clients can connect with digital-first, next-generation payments, and banking platforms and solutions that open up new possibilities.

Joining the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program has already resulted in a partnership with Credit Libanais to launch Lebanon’s first digital onboarding offering and eKYC for prepaid cards. Through this landmark project Credit Libanais, Codebase Technologies, and Visa are driving financial inclusion in Lebanon through product and service innovation for over 6 million Lebanese.