Codat expands in Australia and New Zealand with Judo

Judo Bank customers will be able to import their financial statements with a few clicks, rather than dealing with PDFs or paperwork. Codat’s core offering is a one-stop API that connects with the major accounting, banking, and commerce platforms in the UK, US and now Australia and New Zealand.

Along with Judo Bank, Codat is being used by +175 clients in ANZ, including veterinary software firm Petbooqz, payments firm Comma and lenders including Swoop.

The expansion comes after a bumper year for Codat’s funding, with the fintech securing a USD 40 million Series B funding round to help it expand to the US and winning an additional GBP 5 million from the latest BCR funding pool.