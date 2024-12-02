CoCoNet, PostFinance to offer cash management solutions

PostFinance is already a financial institution in Switzerland. In addition to its focus on retail banking, the company offers its business customers integrated solutions with financial and finance-related services in the areas of payment transactions, working capital management (WCM), and financing.

To meet the demands of providing corporate customers with the offers and the expected digital customer experience, PostFinance and CoCoNet have now started a joint project to introduce a new cash management solution for those customers.

PostFinance’s new solution offers corporate customers an overview of all accounts and transactions. Technically, the solution is based on MULTIVERSA IFP, CoCoNet’s payment transactions and cash management portal.