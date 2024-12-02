Coca-Cola selects Invoiceware for e-invoicing compliance in Latin America

Under the terms of the agreement, Invoiceware’s solution for Latin America e-invoicing compliance now supports Coca-Cola’s regional requirements in Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina from its unified hybrid cloud platform.

Ecuador is the latest country in Latin America to introduce mandatory electronic invoicing. Joining Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, many companies operating in Ecuador must have compliance systems and procedures in place effective January 1, 2015.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens.

In November 2014, W.R. Grace & Co. (Grace), a global provider of specialty chemicals and materials, entered an agreement with Invoiceware International.