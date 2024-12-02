Cobase selects Ebury for FX services

Cobase will offer its corporate treasury clients services from Ebury. The partnership follows the launch of Cobase’s new Liquidity Forecasting and FX Exposure Management modules, which help corporate treasuries to optimise cash positions or automatically hedge their FX risk on a continuous basis.

Adding Ebury’s services to Cobase’s platform will give clients access to a wider range of FX services, as representatives say, and Cobase users will be able to receive competitive FX quotes from Ebury and book FX trades without the need to access other systems.

Users will also be able to receive real-time status of transactions and reporting to automate the reconciliation process within Cobase, integrated with other Cobase Cash Management and Treasury Management modules.