CO-OP teams up with Zelle





Client institutions with the CO-OP account-based technology in place can now offer Zelle within their mobile banking solution. According to Verdict, CO-OP’s account-based technology represents a key differentiator. It is already supported in the credit union marketplace by thousands of institutions and major core processors.

Three credit union clients are already live with Zelle through their work with CO-OP. These include Wescom Credit Union and Water and Power Community Credit Union.