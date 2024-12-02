CO-OP Financial Services releases banking app with new security features

Available for the CO-OP Mobile custom-branded credit union app and the Sprig by CO-OP mobile banking app, Mobile Banking 3.0 upgrades also include expanded payment options that make transactions secure for active members.

The app also offers push notifications for scheduled payments, which automatically notify members when transfers are completed. These notifications can be set for any payment generated in CO-OP Mobile or Sprig, including processing and delivery tracking of RealPay by CO-OP immediate P2P payments.