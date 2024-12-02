CMC Markets partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The collaboration will see CMC Markets’ infrastructure go through a significant transformation, offering a highly available, scalable, and flexible architecture that can scale as their business demands increase across Australia Pacific.





Transitioning to a cloud service model

CMC Markets offers a diverse range of services including contracts for difference (CFDs), stockbroking, and foreign exchange. The adoption of HPE GreenLake cloud aims to augment its operational capabilities, facilitating a transition to a cloud service model that meets the high availability, security, and control required by their business. The HPE GreenLake cloud infrastructure includes HPE ProLiant DL360 and HPE ProLiant DX380 servers with HPE Alletra 9000 storage for mission-critical workloads.











The impact of HPE GreenLake

CMC Markets has chosen HPE Services to manage the foundational IT assets, allowing CMC to focus more on expanding their product and customer offerings. In addition to maintaining their financial flexibility and technological agility, HPE GreenLake also allows CMC Markets to manage fluctuating market demands.

Officials from CMC Markets said that the need for a highly responsive and adaptable IT infrastructure is critical in the fast-paced financial sector. With HPE GreenLake, they are not only able to scale operations more efficiently, but also ensure that their trading platforms are always available and performing at their best.

Representatives from HPE highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership. Their collaboration with CMC Markets is a powerful example of how HPE GreenLake can transform the IT landscape for financial services providers, offering them the flexibility to innovate and expand their services without being hindered by traditional IT constraints.

Beyond operational improvements, the modernised technology platform will deliver improved performance and resilience for CMC’s trading platforms. This is not only essential to survive in the competitive trading environment and ultimately also facilitates better experiences for CMC customers. The broader impact of this technology upgrade extends beyond simple infrastructure improvements; it is about showcasing how technology can drive business agility and customer satisfaction.

CDW, the partner of choice for CMC Markets, is responsible for transacting the HPE GreenLake deal. CDW said their longstanding relationship with both parties has delivered an optimal outcome to help CMC Markets achieve greater business agility.