CMA consultation on future governance of Open Banking

CMA is seeking stakeholder views on what arrangements it would be appropriate to put in place to ensure the effective oversight and governance of the CMA’s Open Banking remedies following the delivery of the implementation requirements of the Order and how it should manage the transition process towards this new governance model.

CMA set out its view of the principal features that the arrangements for the future oversight of Open Banking should exhibit. They invite views on these and then set out some specific questions, including those arising from the detailed proposals that the organisation has received from UK Finance.