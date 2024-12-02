CloudTrade, Taulia partner to provide invoicing solutions to global businesses

The integration of Taulia’s invoicing solution with CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution is reducing administration costs and drive efficiencies across the businesses, by automating end to end accounts payable (AP) processes.

CloudTrade now forms an important part of Taulia’s global offering, interfacing directly into Taulia via its open APIs, enabling many of the world’s businesses to transition to paperless invoicing.

Their solution allows Taulia to integrate suppliers who are using structured PDF documents today and have the desire to submit them via Taulia to their buyers. This enables global business and their suppliers to align their commercial objectives to eliminate process inefficiencies, connect with their suppliers, build strong, and to free up cash.

For more information about CloudTrade, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.