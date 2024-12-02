CloudTrade signs partnership with Capita

CloudTrade’s hosted e-invoicing solution will speed-up the processing of customer invoices, at the same time as helping organisations to go paper-free and remain compliant with Government late payment legislation.

CloudTrade, working in partnership with Capita, will substantially reduce administration costs and time associated with printing, postage, data entry and document handling by fully automating a customer’s accounts payable (AP) processes, claims the company.

More than that, according to CloudTrade, their solution is easy to integrate into an organisation’s existing financial systems and can actually compliment their manual or automated workflow management processes. Customers typically see back office savings of over 60% and supplier adoption rates of over 80-90%.

Capita has been a partner of public sector organisations across the UK since the early 1980s providinig software and services to the sector.