CloudTrade selected by BT to provide e-invoicing services for Northern Irelands Government

Account NI, who manage the Accounts Payable (AP) process are responsible for handling over 160,000 supplier invoices per year. Account NI will now use CloudTrade’s e-invoicing and e-document processing solution as an integral part of their accounting solution provided by BT. This will further automate and enhance the AP function and align to the EU Directive (2014/55/EU) on electronic invoicing in public procurement.

This new service will fully automate Account NI’s AP processes. Account NI pays over 90% of suppliers within 10 days and this solution will assist in meeting this commitment by reducing the time associated with invoice processing and payment.

Although CloudTrade offers suppliers several ways to send their electronic invoice (including direct XML / EDI), by far the most popular approach is for a supplier to simply send an application generated PDF via email. When an application generates a PDF, in almost all instances it will be a text PDF. CloudTrade reads the document text straight from the PDF without the use of OCR. PDF invoicing is easy to use and out-of-the-box with most accounting packages. As a result, typically >90% of suppliers (irrespective of shape or size) when asked will send PDF invoices.

