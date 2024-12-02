CloudTrade receives ISO27001 and CyberEssentials certifications

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognised standard defining the requirements for an organisation’s Information Security Management System (ISMS). The audit and certification process ensures the availability, integrity and confidentiality of information and network systems and the accreditation covers all CloudTrades’s services, including e-invoicing and electronic order processing services.

The accreditation process, carried out by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA), included a complete audit of CloudTrade’s data security policies and processes for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving information security and minimising risk.

CloudTrade has also been awarded the Government backed Cyber Essentials certification for system security, which since 1 October 2014, has been a requirement for businesses intending to bid for any Government and public sector IT contracts.

