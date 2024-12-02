CloudTrade, OpusCapita team up

OpusCapita helps organizations buy, sell and pay by providing them with extended purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions. With 600 million transactions processed annually by over 8,000 customers across more than 100 countries, Opus Capita has created a global ecosystem where buyers, suppliers, banks and other parties connect and transact.

Founded in 1984, OpusCapita is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and is a fully owned subsidiary of Posti Group Corporation. CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution integrates seamlessly with OpusCapita’s purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions, and will ensure 100% accurate data is uploaded within minutes of a supplier submitting an invoice. Ensuring users see back office savings in the region of 60% and supplier adoption rates of over 80-90%.

