CloudTrade, Marketboomer to help hospitality sector go paperless

The e-invoicing and electronic invoice processing company now forms an integral part of Marketboomer’s global procure to pay (P2P) offering, interfacing directly into Marketboomer’s API, many of the world’s operators in the hospitality sector having already started the transition to paperless invoicing.

The integration to the API provides a way for suppliers that do not have the technical resources to connect directly the API to move to paperless invoicing. For hotels, this results in quicker processing, eliminates manual entries and the associated errors, and removes all paper from the invoicing process. Hotels and their preferred suppliers will be able to buy and sell reducing administration costs and the time associated with printing, postage, data entry and document handling, by automating their accounts payable (AP) processes.

Accor Hotels, the global hotel operator, has already taken advantage of the partnership and the e-invoicing solution.