CloudTrade, IBM partner for e-invoicing

Due to this agreement, IBM’S Business Process Service (BPS) customers will be able to incorporate CloudTrade’s e-invoicing software into their solution. The e-invoicing solution integrates with all enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, and ensures that accurate data is uploaded into a system within minutes of a supplier submitting an invoice.

Earlier in September 2017, CloudTrade has announced a partnership with Valtatech (Valta Technology Group), as part of its expansion in the APAC markets.