CloudTrade, EchoVera to provide Canadian North Airlines with e-invoicing

The e-invoicing offering from CloudTrade and EchoVera removes paper at source and enables AP automation in PaletteArena, Canadian North’s invoice processing application. The need for traditional scanning and OCR is eliminated.

CloudTrade provides a way for trading partners to send electronic invoices, orders and other business documents straight into the end processing application.

EchoVera specializes in accounts payable (AP) solutions and is the Master Distributor for PaletteArena in Canada. PaletteArena is an enhanced, in the cloud and on-premise solution used by approximately 1400 customers in 34 countries worldwide.