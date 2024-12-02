CloudTrade, Downer team up for e-invoice processing

CloudTrade will help to drive Downer’s finance transformation with CloudTrade’s patented e-invoicing and e-order solution, which is built firmly on the premise that e-invoicing, should be easy to use and non-disruptive.

Downer’s adoption of CloudTrade’s e-invoicing solution will substantially reduce the time associated with invoice capturing and validation, lower administration costs and drive efficiencies across the Group, by automating its accounts payable processes, according to the companies

Downer is based in Australia and employs over 56,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand. Downer’s shared service division manages the Group’s accounts payable processes and is responsible for processing over 600,000 purchase orders and invoices per year.

CloudTrade is one of the fastest growing e-invoice and e-document networks, connecting over 150 organisations to thousands of their trading partners electronically across numerous sectors and regions across the globe.