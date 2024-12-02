CloudTrade announces new partnership with Fiscal Technologies

The partnership offers CloudTrade’s customers the ability to further strengthen their purchase-to-pay (P2P) risk protection with proven solutions and services from FISCAL Technologies.

With traditional controls like external audits only picking up 4% of fraud by external auditors, according to a recent report by ACFE, CloudTrade’s customers can now use their captured data and further enhance their transaction processing with FISCAL Technologies solutions.

By combining CloudTrade’s data capture solution and FISCAL’s Technologies’ NXG Forensics cloud-based risk management platform, businesses can upgrade their payment compliance processes, secure against invoice fraud, safeguard their working capital and, at the same time, reduce the risk and cost of missed payment recovery programmes.